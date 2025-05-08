Linc consolidated net profit rises 4.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 153.93 croreNet profit of Linc rose 4.85% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 153.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.20% to Rs 38.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 543.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 507.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales153.93140.80 9 543.48507.85 7 OPM %12.5011.90 -11.8511.11 - PBDT20.4519.30 6 66.1661.11 8 PBT16.8615.58 8 51.2146.12 11 NP12.1111.55 5 38.0434.21 11
