Indus Towers Ltd Surges 1.98%

Indus Towers Ltd has added 14.52% over last one month compared to 0.43% fall in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.02% drop in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd gained 1.98% today to trade at Rs 276.05. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.41% to quote at 2479.53. The index is down 0.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd increased 1.22% and OnMobile Global Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 65.23 % over last one year compared to the 25.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 280.6 on 26 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 135.8 on 20 Apr 2023.

