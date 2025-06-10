Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 848.7, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 42.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% jump in NIFTY and a 14.01% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 848.7, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25133.1. The Sensex is at 82476.63, up 0.04%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 7.63% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56839.6, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 848.1, up 1.25% on the day. IndusInd Bank Ltd is down 42.7% in last one year as compared to a 8.03% jump in NIFTY and a 14.01% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 24.66 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market trade sideways; realty shares slide; VIX slumps 4.54%

Market trade sideways; realty shares slide; VIX slumps 4.54%

Mankind Pharma allots 57,709 equity shares under ESOP

Mankind Pharma allots 57,709 equity shares under ESOP

Yen slips as Japan's Q1 growth stalls, US dollar gains

Yen slips as Japan's Q1 growth stalls, US dollar gains

IDFC First Bank allots 25.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IDFC First Bank allots 25.16 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd soars 0.15%, gains for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon