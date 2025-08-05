Industrial & Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit rises 30.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 124.43% to Rs 2.94 croreNet profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 30.06% to Rs 13.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 124.43% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.941.31 124 OPM %90.8274.81 -PBDT13.7910.59 30 PBT13.7910.59 30 NP13.7610.58 30
