Industrials shares rise

Industrials shares rise

Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Industrials index rising 93.72 points or 0.59% at 15952.2 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Cosmo First Ltd (up 8.28%), Dynamic Cables Ltd (up 4.51%),JNK India Ltd (up 4.17%),Paramount Communications Ltd (up 3.71%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GE Power India Ltd (up 3.48%), H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd (up 3.42%), Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd (up 3.34%), Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (up 3.33%), and K E C International Ltd (up 3.32%).

On the other hand, Centum Electronics Ltd (down 4.28%), Advait Infratech Ltd (down 2.97%), and Rajoo Engineers Ltd (down 2.4%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 291.5 or 0.51% at 57248.96.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 64.04 points or 0.39% at 16491.27.

The Nifty 50 index was down 76.85 points or 0.31% at 24691.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 222.1 points or 0.27% at 81911.02.

On BSE,2312 shares were trading in green, 914 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

