Infibeam Avenues standalone net profit rises 6.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.09% to Rs 1098.43 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 6.36% to Rs 42.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.09% to Rs 1098.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 665.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.23% to Rs 160.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.84% to Rs 3726.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2961.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1098.43665.34 65 3726.512961.22 26 OPM %6.099.20 -6.308.15 - PBDT76.1169.45 10 276.53257.96 7 PBT62.6255.98 12 223.03205.01 9 NP42.3039.77 6 160.00152.05 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content