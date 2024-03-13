Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infibeam set to become major payment gateway player for digital transactions in Saudi Arabia

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Infibeam Avenues announced a significant milestone achieved by its international subsidiary Infibeam Avenues Saudi Arabia (Company).
Infibeam Avenues has become the first Indian fintech player to receive PTSP Certification from the SAMA (Saudi Payments) to operate as a Payment Processor (PTSP - Payment Technical Service Provider) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a strategic move to tap into the burgeoning digital economy of Saudi Arabia, Infibeam Avenues has now geared up to capitalise on the market's exponential growth potential. Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing economies of the world and with the government's 2030 vision and a target of receiving 130 million tourists a year, the digital economy is now on track for exponential growth.
Post-certification, the company's flagship payment brand -CCAvenue will establish itself as one of the major payment gateway (PTSP) player for digital transactions in Saudi Arabian market. The company's CCAvenue payment gateway solution has done data localisation and hosting within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) as well as secured PTSP processing approval from the authorities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Infibeam Avenues spurts on receiving payment aggregator licence from RBI

Infibeam Avenues gains on launching AI developer platform

Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Infibeam Avenues unveils state-of-the-art video AI platform - THEIA

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Barometers nudge higher; breadth negative

Salasar wins contracts worth Rs 1033 cr from TANGEDCO

Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd Falls 5%

ITC Ltd Spurts 5.43%, S&amp;P BSE FMCG Sector index Gains 2.57%

CG Semi lays foundation stone for Rs 7,600 cr Sanand factory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVETCS Share PriceGold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon