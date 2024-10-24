Inflation environment improving says RBI Deputy Governor

RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra had stated in previous monetary policy meeting that the path of inflation is adjusting towards the target, despite potential hurdles from adverse base effects and price shocks in vegetables, edible oils, and grams. He opined that overall inflation environment is improving with expectations that these shocks will dissipate by December as supply conditions normalise.
