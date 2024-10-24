Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inflation environment improving says RBI Deputy Governor

Inflation environment improving says RBI Deputy Governor

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra had stated in previous monetary policy meeting that the path of inflation is adjusting towards the target, despite potential hurdles from adverse base effects and price shocks in vegetables, edible oils, and grams. He opined that overall inflation environment is improving with expectations that these shocks will dissipate by December as supply conditions normalise.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ratings, credit rating, sovereign, moody's, fitch, standard & poor's s&p

CARE Ratings surges 13%, hits over 6-year high on healthy Q2 results

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs into green, at 80,100; Nifty flat at 24,450; FMCG drags 2%

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Latham departs as Ashwin draws first blood

valuation stock market

F&O Cues: FIIs continue to hold bearish bets, while retail remain long

Revenue, Stock, Budget, Economy, Market

India seen as growth engine for German investments in Asia-Pacific: Survey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO Allotment TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon