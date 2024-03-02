Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Info Edge drops after Google yanks apps from Play Store

Image

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Info Edge (India) dropped 2.43% to Rs 5153.70 after Google removed the company's mobile apps, including Naukri, 99acres, and Shiksha, from the Play Store.
Info Edge's mobile apps, including Naukri, 99acres, and Shiksha, were removed from the Google Play Store. The company claims they were surprised by the removal and didn't receive proper notice. They're working with Google to get the apps back on the store as soon as possible. Existing users can still use the apps they already downloaded. This removal only affects the Google Play Store, users on other app stores or web platforms are unaffected.
Google delisted the apps due to non-compliance with its updated user choice billing (UCB) policy. This policy requires apps to offer users a choice of payment methods, including Google's in-app billing system or alternative billing options.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Info Edge, a leading Indian internet company, operates India's top online classifieds platforms for recruitment (Naukri.com), matrimony (Jeevansathi.com), real estate (99acres.com), and education (Shiksha.com).
Info Edge (India) showed strong financial performance for Q3FY24 (quarter ending December 2023). Its revenue from operations grew by 7.2% year-over-year to Rs 595.4 crore. It also maintained healthy operating profit margins at 36.7% of revenue and achieved a 7% increase in operating profit to Rs 218.7 crore compared to Q3FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bombay Play Game 'Block Heads' Wins as Part of Google Play's Best Games of 2023 in India

Info Edge (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 151.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

ID Info Business Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ram Info consolidated net profit rises 20.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Telesys Info-Infra (I) standalone net profit declines 39.77% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty, Sensex hits record high; Consumer Durables shares rally for 3rd day

NLC India soars after ICRA reaffirms credit rating at 'AAA' with 'stable' outlook

Maruti Suzuki production rises 11% YoY in Feb'24

AM Best affirms ratings of ICICI Lombard

Volumes spurt at Aurobindo Pharma Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon