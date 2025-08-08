Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.89% to Rs 207.05 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 100.00% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.89% to Rs 207.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales207.05211.03 -2 OPM %2.361.90 -PBDT3.853.08 25 PBT1.701.19 43 NP1.740.87 100
