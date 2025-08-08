Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 63.11 crore

Net profit of Crest Ventures declined 48.44% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63.1177.36 -18 OPM %67.2287.14 -PBDT38.0461.60 -38 PBT37.0660.86 -39 NP25.4049.26 -48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NIIT consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the June 2025 quarter

NIIT consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 20.42% in the June 2025 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 81.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 81.22 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 69.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon