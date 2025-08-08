Crest Ventures consolidated net profit declines 48.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.42% to Rs 63.11 croreNet profit of Crest Ventures declined 48.44% to Rs 25.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 49.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.42% to Rs 63.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63.1177.36 -18 OPM %67.2287.14 -PBDT38.0461.60 -38 PBT37.0660.86 -39 NP25.4049.26 -48
