Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 341.78 points or 0.92% at 37363.79 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Mastek Ltd (up 4.33%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 3.98%),Black Box Ltd (up 3.45%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.91%),Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 2.65%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Subex Ltd (up 2.46%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 2.3%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2%), BLS E-Services Ltd (up 1.91%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.67%).

On the other hand, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 1.66%), Sagility India Ltd (down 1.18%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.05%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 106.75 or 0.2% at 52229.39.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 16.82 points or 0.11% at 15715.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 56 points or 0.23% at 24808.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 198.11 points or 0.24% at 81510.43.

On BSE,1712 shares were trading in green, 1263 were trading in red and 158 were unchanged.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

