Information Technology stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 520.63 points or 1.45% at 35388.78 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Coforge Ltd (down 4.07%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.8%),Mphasis Ltd (down 3.39%),Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 2.93%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.81%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.67%), Cyient Ltd (down 2.2%), Infosys Ltd (down 2.11%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.96%).
On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 8.72%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 8.29%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 8.14%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 581.9 or 1.19% at 49313.45.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 90.05 points or 0.6% at 15091.01.
The Nifty 50 index was up 68.2 points or 0.29% at 23358.35.
The BSE Sensex index was up 152.05 points or 0.2% at 76845.41.
On BSE,2701 shares were trading in green, 1243 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.
First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

