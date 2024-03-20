Information Technology stocks rise

Sensex (    %)
                             
Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 112.76 points or 0.31% at 36468.8 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 5%), Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd (up 3.06%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.9%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.02%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 1.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Onward Technologies Ltd (up 1.59%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.5%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.35%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 1.22%), and Cyient Ltd (up 1%).
On the other hand, Protean eGov Technologies Ltd (down 3.74%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 1.91%), and Ksolves India Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 201.23 or 0.28% at 72213.28.
The Nifty 50 index was up 42.95 points or 0.2% at 21860.4.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 107.02 points or 0.26% at 41438.75.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.94 points or 0.26% at 12773.34.
On BSE,1571 shares were trading in green, 1395 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

