Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 576.99 points or 1.69% at 33627.09 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.22%), Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 3.22%),AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 2.66%),Sonata Software Ltd (down 2.66%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 2.31%), Wipro Ltd (down 2.31%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.98%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.91%), and LTIMindtree Ltd (down 1.89%).

On the other hand, Control Print Ltd (up 3.94%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 1.97%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 1.68%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 485.45 or 0.65% at 74017.45.

The Nifty 50 index was down 166.05 points or 0.73% at 22538.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 360.6 points or 0.76% at 47182.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 73.85 points or 0.5% at 14621.99.

On BSE,1264 shares were trading in green, 2496 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

