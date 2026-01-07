Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMS Info Systems climbs on Rs 1,000 crore SBI ATM contract win

CMS Info Systems climbs on Rs 1,000 crore SBI ATM contract win

Image

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

CMS Info Systems rose 5.88% to Rs 361.80 after the company announced it had secured a landmark Rs 1,000 crore integrated cash solutions contract from State Bank of India.

In a regulatory filing, CMS said the 10-year contract covers around 5,000 bank-owned ATMs across India and is the first direct large-scale cash outsourcing mandate awarded by a public sector bank. The project, which goes live in January 2026, will include managed services aimed at improving cash efficiency and enhancing ATM uptime.

The company said the contract is expected to contribute incremental revenue of around Rs 500 crore over its tenure. CMS added that the win reflects a growing preference among banks for integrated outsourcing solutions and further strengthens its long-standing relationship with SBI.

 

CMS Info Systems provides cash logistics, managed services and technology solutions to banks, financial institutions, organised retail and e-commerce companies across India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of CMS Info Systems declined 19.32% to Rs 73.35 crore while net sales declined 2.55% to Rs 608.62 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

