Infosys Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1025.7, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.29% slide in NIFTY and a 19.09% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1025.7, down 1.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23334.65. The Sensex is at 74556.61, down 0.4%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 9.23% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28830.9, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1027.7, down 1.48% on the day. Infosys Ltd tumbled 31.51% in last one year as compared to a 7.29% slide in NIFTY and a 19.09% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 13.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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