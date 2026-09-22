Ideaforge Technology allots 8,826 equity shares under ESOS

Ideaforge Technology has allotted 8,826 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock op ons under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 49,70,85,060 comprising of 4,97,08,506 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 49,71,73,320 comprising of 4,97,17,332 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.