Ideaforge Technology allots 8,826 equity shares under ESOS
Ideaforge Technology has allotted 8,826 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock op ons under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018.
Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 49,70,85,060 comprising of 4,97,08,506 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 49,71,73,320 comprising of 4,97,17,332 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST