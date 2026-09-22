Tuesday, September 22, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology allots 8,826 equity shares under ESOS

Ideaforge Technology allots 8,826 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Ideaforge Technology has allotted 8,826 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each towards the exercise of vested stock op ons under the ideaForge Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2018.

Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 49,70,85,060 comprising of 4,97,08,506 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 49,71,73,320 comprising of 4,97,17,332 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; Europe opens in the green

Benchmarks hit fresh intraday low; Europe opens in the green

Syrma inaugurates new medical plastics and precision molding facility in Jodhpur

Syrma inaugurates new medical plastics and precision molding facility in Jodhpur

RailTel Corp gains after securing 5-year work contract from UPUMS

RailTel Corp gains after securing 5-year work contract from UPUMS

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Patanjali Foods Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Patanjali Foods Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 2:04 PM IST