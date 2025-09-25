Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Jio Financial Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.75, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Jio Financial Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.75, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Jio Financial Services Ltd has eased around 3.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26388.45, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.12 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 306.05, down 0.36% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd tumbled 12.61% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 356.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

