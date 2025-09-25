ITC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 398.95, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 16.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
ITC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 398.95, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.ITC Ltd has lost around 1.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55378.95, down 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 133.7 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 399.3, down 0.72% on the day. ITC Ltd tumbled 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 16.52% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
The PE of the stock is 25.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
