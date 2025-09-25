LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 574.3, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 574.3, down 1.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has added around 2.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26388.45, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 574.9, down 1.18% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd tumbled 13.83% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 4.9% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 5.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
