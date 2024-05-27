Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore
Net Loss of Infra Industries reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.040 0 0.040 0 OPM %-7825.000 --9200.000 - PBDT-3.19-0.12 -2558 -3.74-0.31 -1106 PBT-3.25-0.18 -1706 -3.99-0.56 -613 NP-3.25-0.18 -1706 -3.99-0.56 -613
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Time Technoplast spurts after getting nod for manufacturing hydrogen cylinder from PESO

Climeto and APIC Partner to Host India's First 100% Plastic-Neutral Event : Plastic Recycling Conference Asia

B&amp;B Triplewall Containers consolidated net profit declines 17.95% in the December 2023 quarter

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for 187 cr metro project

India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High Of $648.7 Billion

Melmont Constructions Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport reports standalone net profit of Rs 33.86 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon