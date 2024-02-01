Infibeam Avenues Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, KPI Green Energy Ltd and Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2024.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd soared 10.46% to Rs 38.74 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 121.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 166.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spiked 10.23% to Rs 1283.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83567 shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd surged 9.61% to Rs 232. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

KPI Green Energy Ltd exploded 7.69% to Rs 1964.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 83472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44941 shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd spurt 7.19% to Rs 184.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News