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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INOX India secures multiple orders worth Rs 322 cr

INOX India secures multiple orders worth Rs 322 cr

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

INOX India has received orders worth Rs 322 crore since April 2026, across the business segments of Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions and LNG. The order split includes Rs 242 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, Rs 39 crore in the LNG segment and Rs 38 crore in the Cryo scientific solutions segment, besides other orders.

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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