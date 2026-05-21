INOX India secures multiple orders worth Rs 322 cr
INOX India has received orders worth Rs 322 crore since April 2026, across the business segments of Industrial Gas, Cryo-scientific Solutions and LNG. The order split includes Rs 242 crore in the Industrial Gas segment, Rs 39 crore in the LNG segment and Rs 38 crore in the Cryo scientific solutions segment, besides other orders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 12:50 PM IST