Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Inox Wind gains on bagging 200-MW order

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Inox Wind gained 2.31% to Rs 161.95 after the wind energy solutions provider has bagged an order for 200 megawatt (MW) from a renewable C&I power producer.
The said order is for IWLs latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) and the scope comprises of end to end turnkey execution.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Additionally, Inox Wind will provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services. The project will be executed across the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.
Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, Inox Wind continues to be a preferred partner for renewable project developers given our capabilities and credentials to deliver large scale wind projects. I believe this, along with our existing order book and strong order pipeline, reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in FY25 and beyond.
Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, Utilities, PSUs, and Corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.
The wind energy service provider reported a consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) of Rs 37.67 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 115.51 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 527.73 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 190.75 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

GM Breweries stock price zooms over 4% on strong June quarter results

Investors

SEBI Changes Have Significant Implication for Investors: Hemant Sood, Ludhiana

stock markets, Nifty50

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty hits new high, tops 24,400; Sensex up 400 pts; ITC, Maruti lead

Modi, Narendra Modi, Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia India's 'all-weather friend', bond based on mutual respect: PM Modi

mutual fund

Ride the economic wave: Edelweiss launches Business Cycle Fund for India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEPaytm CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon