Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind rallies on bagging 153 MW wind power project in Tamil Nadu

Inox Wind rallies on bagging 153 MW wind power project in Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Inox Wind jumped 7.74% to Rs 164.95 after the company announced that it had secured a 153 MW order from a prominent renewable energy developer, a member of a large global clean energy company.

The order involves the supply of Inox Wind's 3 MW class turbines for a project under development in Tamil Nadu. In addition to supplying the turbines, the company will also provide limited-scope engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, along with multi-year operations and maintenance (O&M) services after the turbines are commissioned.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider in India, catering to IPPs, utilities, PSUs, and corporate investors. It is part of the INOXGFL Group, with a focus on chemicals and renewable energy. IWL is fully integrated in the wind energy market, with four manufacturing plants and a capacity of over 2 GW per annum.

 

The companys consolidated net profit soared to Rs 116.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1.07 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations surged 81% to Rs 911.27 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

JSFB receives RBI approval for Authorized Dealer Category-I license

JSFB receives RBI approval for Authorized Dealer Category-I license

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging orders worth Rs 2,306 crore

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging orders worth Rs 2,306 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTahawwur Rana Extradition NewsDelhi Weather todayUPW vs MI HighlightsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon