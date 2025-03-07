Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 334.24 points or 0.57% at 58969.12 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 5.48%), Inox Wind Ltd (up 2.84%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 2.82%),Thermax Ltd (up 2.58%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.18%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.99%), LMW Ltd (up 1.79%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 1.76%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 1.76%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.63%).

On the other hand, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 1.75%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.69%), and ABB India Ltd (down 0.88%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 236.99 or 0.52% at 45502.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.52 points or 0.01% at 13875.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.4 points or 0.21% at 22497.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 255.68 points or 0.34% at 74084.41.

On BSE,2263 shares were trading in green, 953 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

