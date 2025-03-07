Friday, March 07, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Industrials stocks edge higher

Industrials stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Industrials stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Industrials index increasing 86.06 points or 0.7% at 12376.37 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.55%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 5.48%),HPL Electric & Power Ltd (up 5.09%),Oriental Rail Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.98%),Wendt India Ltd (up 4.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd (up 4.76%), Zen Technologies Ltd (up 4.66%), Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 4.59%), Om Infra Ltd (up 4.56%), and Rites Ltd (up 4.23%).

On the other hand, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 1.75%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.69%), and Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.38%) turned lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 236.99 or 0.52% at 45502.28.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.52 points or 0.01% at 13875.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.4 points or 0.21% at 22497.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 255.68 points or 0.34% at 74084.41.

On BSE,2263 shares were trading in green, 953 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

