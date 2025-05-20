Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper drops as Q4 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 76 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

JK Paper drops as Q4 PAT tanks 72% YoY to Rs 76 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

JK Paper fell 1.43% to Rs 349.20 after its consolidated net profit tumbled 72.35% to Rs 76.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 275.64 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations shed 1.69% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,689.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax tanked 67.01% YoY to Rs 105.04 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Total expenses rallied 10.41% year on year to Rs 1,609.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 149.58 (up 5.26%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 50.13 crore (up 44.80%) and cost of fuel consumed stood at Rs 1,069.85 crore (up 13.48% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Revenue from paper and packaging segment declined 1.83% to Rs 1,670.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,701.80 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from others segment tumbled 28.12% to Rs 23.74 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 33.03 crore in Q4 FY24.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 260pts, Nifty below 25k; DLF up 5%, Protean eGov down 14%

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt can't hide 'India's biggest scam', truth is out: Cong on Adani issue

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

Bitcoin, crypto

Bitcoin eyes $110,000 as institutional interest fuels bullish momentum

PremiumResidents being rescued from a waterlogged area after heavy rain in Bengaluru, on Monday. Over the past few days, the city has seen cloudbursts with 15–20 centimetres of rainfall | PHOTO: PTI

India's tech capital, Bengaluru, still has no answer to rain woes

During the quarter under review, JK Paper acquired a 60% stake in the equity shares of Radhesham Wellpack (RWPL) on 3rd February 2025.

Additionally, the company acquired 62.14% of the equity shares of Quadragen Vethealth (QVPL) on 25th March 2025. As a result, both RWPL and QVPL have now become subsidiaries of JK Paper.

Commenting on the results, Shri Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & managing director, said, Profits have been significantly impacted due to surge in imports at low prices and high wood cost. Despite adverse market scenario, the company achieved highest ever sale of 8.06 LMT during the year and maintained its leadership position across its product categories.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of JK Paper has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share, amounting to Rs 84.70 crore, on the equity share capital for the financial year ended 31st March 2025.

JK Paper is the market leader in Branded Copier Paper in India and amongst the top producers of Coated Paper and Packaging Products in the Country. The company is consistently following a policy of focusing on value added products like Copier, Bond, Security, Coated Papers, Virgin Fiber Packaging Boards, High-end Maplitho, Food Grade Papers, Boards, Corrugated Boxes, Mono Cartons and Labels.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Petronet LNG registers 45% YoY increase in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 3/share

Petronet LNG registers 45% YoY increase in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 3/share

Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Sundram Fasteners Ltd counter

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

Honda India Power hits the roof after robust earnings

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

India reaffirms unwavering commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive energy future

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon