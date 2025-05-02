Friday, May 02, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Eternal, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,395.10, a premium of 48.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,346.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 12.50 points or 0.05% to 24,346.70.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.19% to 18.26.

Eternal, State Bank of India and Reliance Industries were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

