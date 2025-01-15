Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR extends recovery taking positive cues from local equities

INR extends recovery taking positive cues from local equities

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

The Indian rupee extends recovery for the second straight session and settled with a gain of 13 paise at 86.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking favourable cues from domestic equity markets and softening crude oil prices. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up by 224.45 points, or 0.29 percent, to 76,724.08 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 37.15 points, or 0.16 percent, at 23,213.20. The dollar index is also trading slightly on the back foot on Wednesday as US PPI data came in softer-than-expected sparking fresh possibility for Fed to cut rates. Data published on Tuesday showed that the US annual PPI rose 3.3% in December, missing the expected 3.4% growth, while the core PPI inflation rose to 3.5% in the same period, compared to the estimates of 3.8%. Investors are all eyes upon the release of the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, which is expected to provide fresh insights on the US Federal Reserves (Fed) interest rates trajectory. Currently, DXY that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is seen quoting at 108.90, down 0.20% on the day and off recent fresh two-year peaks. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.50 and slipped to the intraday low of 86.55 against the greenback. It also touched A high of 86.28 before ending the session at 86.40 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a gain of 13 paise from its previous close.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

TCI Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

LTTS registers PAT of Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

LTTS registers PAT of Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 113.97 times

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 113.97 times

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon