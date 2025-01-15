Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 113.97 times

Laxmi Dental IPO subscribed 113.97 times

Image

Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 102.23 crore shares as against 89.70 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi Dental received 1,02,23,24,391 bids for shares as against 89,70,371 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Wednesday (15 January 2025). The issue was subscribed 113.97 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 13 January 2025 and it will close on 15 January 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 407 and 428 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 138 crore and an offer for sale of 1,30,85,467 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 560.06 crore by existing shareholders.

 

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 22.98 crore for the repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 4.6 crore for investment in certain subsidiaries, Rs 43.5 crore for funding the capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of new machinery, Rs 25 crore for investment in the subsidiary, Bizdent Devices, for its capital expenditure requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,40,91,330 equity shares, aggregating to 46.56% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 42.68%.

Also Read

Ethanol

India to achieve 20% ethanol blending target in 2 months: Gadkari

TikTok

Americans turn to RedNote over TikTok Ban concerns. Check details

Private sector life insurer HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 415 cr, income down at Rs 16,914 cr

Union Budget 2025: Unchanged defence allocation, focus on reforms likely

Union Budget 2025: Unchanged defence allocation, focus on reforms likely

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Anushka-Virat to host a housewarming party in Alibaug, Viral video

Ahead of the IPO, Laxmi Dental on Friday, 10 January 2025, raised Rs 314.12 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 73.39 lakh shares at Rs 428 each to 31 anchor investors.

Laxmi Dental is an integrated dental products company. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of dental products, including custom-made crowns and bridges, branded dental products such as clear aligners, thermoforming sheets, and aligner-related products as a part of aligner solutions, and paediatric dental products.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.74 crore and sales of Rs 116.78 crore for the six months ended on 31 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

NBCC (India) receives orders worth Rs 405.08 cr

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the December 2024 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 454.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 454.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon