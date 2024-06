Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Indian Rupee has slipped today, giving up some of the recent gains after it had dipped to record lows against the US dollar. The INR currently quotes at 83.58 per US dollar, down 15 paise on the day. INR eased as the Dollar index rose yesterday and approached near two month high around 105.50 mark. Gains in WTI Crude oil futures after a 1% slide in last session also weighed on the local currency.