INR Gains Amid On Positive Cues From Local Equities

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee added gains on Monday tracking positive cues from equities and sharply lower international crude oil prices. INR rose by 7 paise to close at 83.37 (provisional) against the US dollar. Sluggish dollar index also supported gains in the domestic unit. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.40 against the greenback. The unit hit an intra-day high of 83.32 and a low of 83.45 against the greenback. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 560.29 points, or 0.77 percent, to 73,648.62, extending gains for a second day running even as U.S. bond yields climbed on hawkish Fed commentary. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 189.40 points, or 0.86 percent, higher at 22,336.40.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

