Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 17.16% to Rs 1253.71 crore
Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank remain constant at Rs 253.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 17.16% to Rs 1253.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1070.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.16% to Rs 1072.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1029.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 18.79% to Rs 4847.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4081.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1253.711070.08 17 4847.914081.04 19 OPM %69.0665.99 -71.0867.42 - PBDT343.01347.23 -1 1393.581393.64 0 PBT343.01347.23 -1 1393.581393.64 0 NP253.06253.05 0 1072.031029.26 4
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

