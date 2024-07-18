Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

INR near record low amid volatile equities

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee slipped near record low against the US dollar today, breaking above 83.60 mark amid a volatile spell in local equities. Rupee has been weighed down ahead of the Union Budget 2024-25 and firm equities have not been able to support it. INR currently quotes at 83.65 per US dollar, down 7 paise on the day. INR was also hurt due to a huge spike of 2.60% in WTI Crude oil futures in last session. Meanwhile, the NIFTY50 index scaled up a fresh peak amid high volatility today as weekly derivatives expiry weighed on the market mood. The US Dollar index slumped under 104 mark this week and tested a four month low of 103.50 before rebounding.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

WazirX suffers security breach after suspicious $230 million transfer

India issues travel advisory for nationals in Bangladesh amid quota unrest

NEET-UG 2024: CBI detains four students from AIIMS Patna in paper leak case

Stock market LIVE: Record highs; Sensex tests 81,350, up 600 pts; Nifty tests 24,800; IT shares lead

Budget 2024: Capital gains tax, climate change key concerns of Generation Z

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon