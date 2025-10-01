Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI announces policy measures for consumer protection

RBI announces policy measures for consumer protection

Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

RBI announces regulatory policy measures relating to Consumer Protection. Here is a detailed account of the same.

Review of instructions on Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account

BSBD Account is a savings bank account which was introduced with the objective of promoting financial inclusion. The extant instructions on BSBD account require banks to provide certain minimum facilities free of charge, without the requirement of minimum balance, to the holders of such accounts. The ongoing digitalization in the banking sector necessitates a BSBD account that is in sync with the customer's changing requirements. Therefore, it has been decided to review the extant instructions on BSBD account to provide affordable banking facilities to the public and drive enhanced usage of BSBD accounts to deepen financial inclusion.

 

Measures for strengthening the Internal Ombudsman mechanism in REs

The Reserve Bank has institutionalized the Internal Ombudsman (IO) mechanism in select Regulated Entities (REs) which enables an independent apex level review of complaints that are being rejected by the RE. To further improve upon the efficacy of this mechanism, it is proposed that the IOs be equipped with compensation powers and be allowed access to the complainant, aligning the role of IOs more closely with that of the RBI Ombudsman. Additionally, a two-tiered structure may be introduced within REs for grievance redress prior to escalation to the IO. These measures aim to provide meaningful and timely resolution of customer grievances within the REs, thereby improving service standards and consumer confidence. A draft of the Master Direction, outlining these revisions, is being released shortly for public feedback.

Review of the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme, 2021

The Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS) (the Scheme), 2021 launched on November 12, 2021, provides customers of Regulated Entities (REs) a speedy, cost-effective and expeditious alternate grievance redress mechanism. The REs currently covered under the Scheme include Commercial Banks, Regional Rural Banks, Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks, Non-Scheduled Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks with deposits size of ₹50 crore and above, select Non-Banking Financial Companies and Credit Information Companies.

To enable the customers of the rural co-operative banks to access the mechanism of RBI Ombudsman, it has been decided to bring State Co-operative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks, hitherto with NABARD, within the scope of the RBI Ombudsman Scheme. Notification will be issued shortly in this regard.

Moreover, based on the operational experience, stakeholder feedback, and global best practices, the Reserve Bank has undertaken a comprehensive review of the Scheme. The review seeks to enhance clarity, simplify procedures and reduce timelines to further improve timely, fair, and effective redress. The draft Scheme shall be placed on the Reserve Bank's website shortly for seeking feedback from stakeholders.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

