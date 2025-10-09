Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
INR sees lax moves amid flat equities

INR sees lax moves amid flat equities

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Indian Rupee is off to a lax start today, lingering near record low as local equities are witnessing flat moves. The US dollar index is holding around two-month high, keeping the overall undertone tepid for the INR. INR is currently quoting at 88.78 per US dollar, down 2 paise on the day. Rupee has been under pressure in recent months amid sustained selling in local stocks from overseas investors. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have pulled out around Rs 2 lakh crore from Indian equities in 2025 so far, with September alone witnessing outflows worth Rs 27,163 crore. This has weighed on INR despite steady cues on the economic front. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are quoting flat at 89.24 right now after briefly falling near 88.80 mark in early moves.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

