INR settles near Rs 92/$ mark; selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets weigh

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee settled near its all-time closing low at 91.99 (provisional) against the US dollar, amid selling pressure from foreign funds and risk-off sentiment in global markets. Rupee hit its all-time intra-day low of 92 against the US dollar amid geopolitical uncertainty and foreign outflows. Moreover, a surge in crude oil prices weighed on the rupee. Nevertheless, dollar weakness helped limit downside in the counter. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.95 and touched an early high of 91.82, but pared gains to touch an intra-day low of 92 against the greenback. Benchmark indexes reversed early losses as the Economic Survey's First Advance Estimates put FY26 real GDP growth at 7.4 percent and Gross Value Added (GVA) growth at 7.3 percent, "reaffirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year". "India is an oasis of economic performance in the global scenario. The growth numbers stand out in comparison to any other part of the world," Chief Economic Adviser V.A. Anantha Nageswaran said. The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 221.69 points, or 0.27 percent, to end the session at 82,566.37, after having fallen to a low of 81,707.94 earlier. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped to an intraday low of 25,159.80 before reversing course to close up 76.15 points, or 0.30 percent, at 25,418.90 ahead of the ahead of the Union Budget due this weekend.

 

Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit declines 69.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

