Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 326.17 crore

Net Loss of Aequs reported to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 326.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.326.17216.348.903.4118.74-7.87-16.29-34.15-42.68-39.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News