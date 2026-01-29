Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 05:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 326.17 crore

Net Loss of Aequs reported to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 326.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales326.17216.34 51 OPM %8.903.41 -PBDT18.74-7.87 LP PBT-16.29-34.15 52 NP-42.68-39.81 -7

Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 60.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Alacrity Securities standalone net profit declines 69.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sungold Capital standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Fynx Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

