Aequs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 50.77% to Rs 326.17 croreNet Loss of Aequs reported to Rs 42.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 50.77% to Rs 326.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales326.17216.34 51 OPM %8.903.41 -PBDT18.74-7.87 LP PBT-16.29-34.15 52 NP-42.68-39.81 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST