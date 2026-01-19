Monday, January 19, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank edges lower as Q3 profit drops over 4% on higher provisions

ICICI Bank edges lower as Q3 profit drops over 4% on higher provisions

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

ICICI Bank slipped 2.95% to Rs 1370.05 after the bank reported 4.02% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 11,318 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 11,792 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 21,932 crore in Q3 FY26. Net interest margin was 4.30% in Q3 FY26 as against 4.25% in Q3 FY25.

Non-interest income added up to Rs 7,525 crore (up 12.4% YoY) and fee income aggregated to Rs 6,180 crore (up 6.3% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating expenses increased by 13.2% YoY to Rs 11,944 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 10,552 crore in Q3 FY25. This includes Rs 145 crore of provisions on an estimated basis pursuant to the new Labour Codes.

 

There was a treasury loss of Rs 157 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to gain of Rs 371 crore in Q3 FY25, primarily reflecting market movements.

Also Read

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock rises 85% on bourses; should you exit or hold?

Davos will see deployment of more than 5,000 armed forces personnel, snipers at vantage points, and AI-powered drones, as global elites start arriving at the snow-clad ski resort town for the five day WEF Annual Meeting, which begins Monday

WEF 2026 Davos meet starts today: Who all are part of India delegation

Stock Market LIVE, Monday, January 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 500 pts; Nifty near 25,550; VIX up 5%; RIL, ICICI Bank down 3% each

Poonawalla Fincorp share price in focus

Poonawalla Fincorp shares jump 6% intraday; JM Fin upgrades stock after Q3

RBI

RBI proposes linking Brics' digital currencies to cut reliance on US dollar

Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were Rs 2,556 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 1,227 crore in Q3 FY25.

Following its annual supervisory review, RBI has directed the Bank to make a standard asset provision of Rs 1,283 crore in respect of a portfolio of agricultural priority sector credit facilities wherein the terms of the facilities were found to be not fully compliant with the regulatory requirements for classification as agricultural priority sector lending.

"There is no change in asset classification or in the terms and conditions applicable to the borrowers or in the repayment behaviour of borrowers as per these terms.

This additional standard asset provision will continue until the loans are repaid or renewed in conformity with the PSL classification guidelines, the bank said in a statement.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 14,800 crore, up by _ % from Rs 15,660 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total advances increased by 11.5% YoY to Rs 14,66,154 crore as on 31 December 2025. Total period-end deposits increased by 9.2% YoY to Rs 16,59,611 crore as on 31 December 2025.

With the addition of 402 branches during 9M-2026, the Bank had a network of 7,385 branches and 11,983 ATMs & cash recycling machines as on 31 December 2025.

The gross NPA ratio was 1.53% as on at 31 December 2025 compared to 1.96% as on 31 December 2024.

The net NPA ratio was 0.37% as on 31 December 2025 compared to 0.42% as on 31 December 2024.

The bank has written-off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 2,046 crore in Q3-2026. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 75.4% as on 31 December 2025.

As on 31 December 2025, the bank held total provisions, other than specific provisions on fund-based outstanding to borrowers classified as non-performing, amounting to Rs 22,657 crore or 1.5% of loans.

The banks total capital adequacy ratio as on 31 December 2025 was 17.34% and CET-1 ratio was 16.46% as compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.

The banks consolidated profit after tax was Rs 12,538 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 12,883 crore in Q3-2025, down 2.68% YoY. Consolidated assets grew by 8.8% YoY to Rs 27,53,471 crore as on 31 December 2025.

ICICI Bank (IBL) is a systemically important private sector bank in India. With a presence in banking, insurance, asset management, investment banking and private equity, the ICICI Group is a large player in the Indian financial system.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Netweb Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 73-cr

Netweb Tech jumps after Q3 PAT climbs over two-fold to Rs 73-cr

Mahindra EPC gains as Q3 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Mahindra EPC gains as Q3 PAT jumps 2% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Volumes soar at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and momentum, says SEBI Chair

Indian economy continues to demonstrate resilience and momentum, says SEBI Chair

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management -Export and Import of Goods and Services Regulations

RBI issues Foreign Exchange Management -Export and Import of Goods and Services Regulations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmagi Media Labs IPOGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayEuropean Union US Tariffs WarLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance