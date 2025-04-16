Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR sustains rally for third straight day

INR sustains rally for third straight day

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The Indian rupee sustained its rally for the third straight session and settled with a gain of 15 paise at 85.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, boosted by the renewed inflow of foreign funds and a weak American currency. The dollar index extended deep loses to hit a fresh 3-year low amid mounting concerns over the economic fallout from potential new U.S. tariffs. Meanwhile, positive domestic macroeconomic numbers triggered a buying rush in equities, strengthening the local currency. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex rose 309.40 points, or 0.40 percent, to 77,044.29 amid expectations that signs of moderation in domestic inflation, especially core inflation, could pave the way for more RBI rate cuts in the coming months. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 108.65 points, or 0.47 percent, at 23,437.20 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Also, lower crude prices in international markets supported the domestic unit.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Pharmalabs achieves SBTi approval for its emission reduction goals

Aarti Pharmalabs achieves SBTi approval for its emission reduction goals

Sensex settles 309 pts higher, Nifty ends above 23,400; PSU bank shares in demand

Sensex settles 309 pts higher, Nifty ends above 23,400; PSU bank shares in demand

Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

Home First Finance Company India raises Rs 1,250 cr via QIP

SBI Card partners with Tata Digital to launch lifestyle co-branded credit card

SBI Card partners with Tata Digital to launch lifestyle co-branded credit card

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q4 PAT jumps 29% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 104.50/share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchWaqf Amendment Act hearing LIVELatest News LIVEWhy is Trump Targeting HarvardDC vs RR Pitch ReportWipro Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon