Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Container Corporation Of India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Container Corporation Of India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33551 shares

Anant Raj Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, CESC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 15 September 2025.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33551 shares. The stock gained 1.70% to Rs.559.30. Volumes stood at 31668 shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd registered volume of 5.93 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90751 shares. The stock rose 7.10% to Rs.571.20. Volumes stood at 40079 shares in the last session.

 

IFCI Ltd clocked volume of 24.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.09% to Rs.56.14. Volumes stood at 2.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 25,100; SMIDs gain; IT index down 1%

stock markets, Nifty50

Set for pre-Diwali run? 72% of Nifty, 63% of Nifty 500 stocks above 200-DMA

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital jumps 6%, hits all time high; why is stock in demand?

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K L-G flags off first cargo parcel train from Kashmir valley to Delhi

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court stays Waqf Act rule on govt officer deciding encroachment

Ircon International Ltd notched up volume of 15.27 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.06 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.70% to Rs.183.90. Volumes stood at 2.81 lakh shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd registered volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 69795 shares. The stock rose 4.09% to Rs.166.60. Volumes stood at 34560 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Tech gains after Singapore arm inks pact to acquire ES-Tec GmbH

Tata Tech gains after Singapore arm inks pact to acquire ES-Tec GmbH

Dev Accelerator IPO ends with subscription of 63.97 times

Dev Accelerator IPO ends with subscription of 63.97 times

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

Benchmarks trade with small losses; IT shares decline

Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

Invenia-STL Networks wins contract of Rs 360 cr from PowerTel

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

RailTel jumps after securing Rs 209-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon