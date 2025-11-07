Inspirisys Solutions consolidated net profit rises 96.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.26% to Rs 119.71 croreNet profit of Inspirisys Solutions rose 96.29% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.26% to Rs 119.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 84.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.7184.15 42 OPM %10.206.86 -PBDT12.825.40 137 PBT11.564.70 146 NP7.403.77 96
