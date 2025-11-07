Friday, November 07, 2025 | 05:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 38.63 crore

Net profit of Veljan Denison rose 9.92% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.6337.34 3 OPM %25.9424.53 -PBDT10.679.71 10 PBT9.068.23 10 NP6.656.05 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

India Cements Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 36.71% in the September 2025 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 36.71% in the September 2025 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 31.93% in the September 2025 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 31.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Lloyds Engineering Works standalone net profit rises 18.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon