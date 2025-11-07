Veljan Denison consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.45% to Rs 38.63 croreNet profit of Veljan Denison rose 9.92% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 38.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales38.6337.34 3 OPM %25.9424.53 -PBDT10.679.71 10 PBT9.068.23 10 NP6.656.05 10
