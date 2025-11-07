Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit declines 22.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 30.32 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies declined 22.74% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales30.3232.33 -6 OPM %31.7634.98 -PBDT9.3111.07 -16 PBT6.728.65 -22 NP4.966.42 -23
