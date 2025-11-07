WPIL consolidated net profit declines 31.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.21% to Rs 426.02 croreNet profit of WPIL declined 31.93% to Rs 41.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.21% to Rs 426.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 490.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales426.02490.89 -13 OPM %18.8621.26 -PBDT81.38105.68 -23 PBT71.4797.68 -27 NP41.0060.23 -32
