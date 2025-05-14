Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 2217.45 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 37.71% to Rs 105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 169.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 2217.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2920.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.20% to Rs 398.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 420.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.54% to Rs 9059.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9295.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2217.452920.48 -24 9059.589295.23 -3 OPM %30.1929.75 -33.6532.95 - PBDT239.53251.08 -5 948.76563.52 68 PBT196.32217.89 -10 801.62437.39 83 NP105.34169.11 -38 398.83420.69 -5

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

