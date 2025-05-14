Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 58.02 crore

Net profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 992.54% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 415.56% to Rs 51.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 205.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.0246.33 25 205.97177.00 16 OPM %18.589.93 -15.208.55 - PBDT10.434.84 115 30.6115.71 95 PBT7.093.35 112 21.849.96 119 NP36.603.35 993 51.359.96 416

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Ajmera Realty & Infra India consolidated net profit declines 12.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon