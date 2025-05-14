Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.23% to Rs 58.02 croreNet profit of Shree Rama Multi-Tech rose 992.54% to Rs 36.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.23% to Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 415.56% to Rs 51.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 205.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 177.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.0246.33 25 205.97177.00 16 OPM %18.589.93 -15.208.55 - PBDT10.434.84 115 30.6115.71 95 PBT7.093.35 112 21.849.96 119 NP36.603.35 993 51.359.96 416
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content