Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.42% to Rs 35.32 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies declined 9.33% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.42% to Rs 35.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.35% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 149.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales35.3231.14 13 149.80114.49 31 OPM %10.5912.24 -14.4318.07 - PBDT4.304.66 -8 25.2722.32 13 PBT2.983.88 -23 20.3820.00 2 NP2.723.00 -9 16.3215.64 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content